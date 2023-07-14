Nelson Mandela Foundation to combat climate change and food insecurity

On Nelson Mandela International Day 2023, the Nelson Mandela Foundation is continuing its founder’s legacy by tackling the intersection between climate change and food insecurity.

In South Africa and across the world, millions of people face the ravages of both. As Madiba told us when he resigned from public life: it is in your hands to lift the burdens of the world.

We, the Foundation, call out to people and organisations, from corporate entities to civil society organisations, to help us mitigate this challenge by planting trees or contributing to community and backyard gardens . We aim to plant one million trees, with 60% of them being fruit trees.