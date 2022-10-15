Nene Beniana Appiaka family install a new family head

The Nene Beniana Appiaka Family of Osabunya in Old Ningo within the Ningo-Prampram district in the Greater Accra Region has installed a new family head.

In his acceptance speech, Nene Moses Beniana newly installed head of the Beniana Family, expressed gratitude to the family members for the confidence reposed in him to lead the family.

Nene Beniana further called on the Tei Appiaka Beniana family members, both at home and abroad, to support the course of the family.

“Without your support, it would be difficult to develop,” Nene Beniana stressed.

He pledged to protect and defend the family properties including lands and other landed properties, ensure the warfare of family members, and initiate programmes for the benefit of the family.

Nene Beniana also called on the family members to unite and work together as one people for a total transformation of the Osabunya Family of Old Ningo.