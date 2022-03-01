The chiefs and people of the Shai-Osudoku Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region have entreated the government to help provide school facilities in the area to improve teaching and learning.

According to them, the lack of educational facilities in the community makes it difficult for students to have access to quality education.

Nene Narh Boslobo I, the Chief of Zaindor Kpongua-Teye Kwame of Shai-Osudoku Traditional Area made this appeal at a festival held at Teye Kwame to officially outdoor him as the chief of Zaindor Kpongua-Teye Kwame.

“Due to the absence of educational infrastructure in my community children below 10 years who have the right to education cannot go to school because they don’t have the strength to trek miles nor cross the Tema – Akosobo highway to the next community to have access to education.

Our children die more often when crossing the road due to speedy and reckless driving on the road. I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to the government to at least construct a basic school in the community to enable future leaders to have access to education,” he appealed.

The newly enstooled chief also complained about the absence of potable water and electricity in the area. This he said the residents had to share a stream with animals.

Despite the fact that the electricity grid passes through the community, homes remain without power due to restricted extension, as the residents, said it is affecting their livelihoods and businesses.

He also urged the government to establish a polling station for the community to part in taking general elections.

Nene Narh Boslobo I called for unity to reign among his people in order to help him fulfill his duties effectively.

“I again seized the opportunity to call on investors, cooperates, philanthropists to explore my community and help develop the area,” he stated.

Representing the MP and the MCE at the event, Noah Sabutey the Presiding Member of the Shai Osudoku District said the assembly has taken note of all the challenges outlined by the chief.

This he said, the Assembly will add a cover note to ensure that the authorities in charge respond swiftly to the plight of the people with urgency.

Mr. Noah Sabutey, on the other hand, encouraged investors to explore investing in the Shai Osudoku Municipal Assembly.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh