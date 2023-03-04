Nene Tek Releases Much Anticipated ‘TekPerTey EP’

Budding Ghanaian musician Nene Tek has released his much anticipated Six track project titled “TekPerTey EP”

The Accra-based artist kicks off the year with this inspirational EP with production credits from Kobby Narz, Vex, Peababy, and DJ Romeo. TekPertey EP is the second EP by Nene Tek where he delves into his craft as a musician/producer. This is a multi-genre EP covering genres of Afrobeats and Trap. Nene Tek presents a developed but familiar aspect to his sound, adding more HipHop to his discography.

Nene Tek’s last body of work was released back in July 2020. Since then, the sensational vocalist has stayed busy working hard and perfecting his craft. On TekPerTey EP, Nene Tek displayed his multifaceted qualities on this project which bagged a total number of six enchanting tunes.

TekPerTey EP Tracklist

Time No Dey

Asamoah Gyan (Remake)

Freestyle

Laasu

Win-Win

People

So without much ado, stream, download, and share this awesomely-composed project. Listen to this masterpiece here http://li.sten.to/nenetek