Nene Tetteh Wakah, 9 Others To Stand Trial On Nov. 26

… As Kingmakers Push For Fast Trial

Kingmakers in Prampram, located in the Greater Accra Region, have called on the Kaneshie District High Court to fast-track the murder case of Nene Ayerh Otuseiklo and also to force Nene Tetteh Wakah III to

appear before the court on November 26, 2024.

The embattled chief and nine other individuals are set to face trial over their alleged involvement in the 2021 murder of Nene Aryeh Otuseiklo II, the family head of the Kley Tsokunya Clan of Prampram.

The case, which was transferred to the High Court following preliminary hearings at the Kaneshie Magistrate Court, includes charges of murder and the use of offensive weapons.

Nene Tetteh Wakah III and his co-defendants are alleged to have played key roles in the brutal killing of the clan head.

Allegations of Court Evasion

With the hearing date approaching, the Prampram kingmakers suspect a deliberate attempt by Nene Tetteh Wakah III to evade justice.

According to the kingmakers, sources within the embattled chief’s camp suggest he may feign illness to avoid appearing in court.

They have therefore urged the court to issue a warrant for his arrest should he fail to appear, especially since he has been seen actively participating in purportedly illegal enstoolment ceremonies in recent weeks.

Controversy Over Kingship

The kingmakers of the Paramount Stool continue to contest Nene Tetteh Wakah’s legitimacy as chief of Prampram.

They have reiterated their demand for the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to revoke his gazetting, accusing its president, Prof. King Odaifio Welentsi III, of facilitating the process despite knowledge that Nene Tetteh Wakah III does not hail from any recognized royal lineage in Prampram.

Security Concerns Ahead of Festive Season

Amid ongoing tensions, Numo Osabu Abbey IV has also appealed to the Interior Minister to bolster security in Prampram ahead of the December elections and festive period.

He warned of potential violence linked to the chieftaincy dispute, citing past instances of unrest and alleging plans by some factions to target kingmakers opposed to Nene Tetteh Wakah’s leadership.

“The pattern of violence in recent years is alarming, and we fear it could escalate further without adequate security measures,” Numo Osabu Abbey IV stated.

He added that they would be compelled to turn to the ancestors to deal with any person who attempts to circumvent the judicial outcome of this entire legal process, since the traditions and norms of the good people of Prampram must be protected.

Numo Osabu Abbey IV reiterated their stance that the only royal family mandated by the customs and traditions of Prampram to Asenso the Prampram Paramountcy is the Abbey family and no other family such as Packer, Sackey, or Quarcopome families.