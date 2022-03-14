Nene Tetteh Wakah III’s Induction Wrong – Prampram Royal Elders

Elders of the 3 Royal Gates in the Pramrpam Traditional Area of the Greater Accra region, have warned groups or individuals who engage in any transaction with one Nene Tetteh Wakah III a claimant to the Prampram Paramountcy, does so at their own peril.

According to them, anyone who is swayed by media reports that the said Nene Tetteh Wakah has been gazetted by the regional House of Chiefs hence his legitimacy claims to the Paramountcy stool, and so engage in any transaction with him to that effect, does so at their own risk.

According to the Clan heads, the decision by the regional House of chiefs led by it president Nene Aadegbor Animle VI, the Nungua Mantse King Odaifio Welensti III and registrar of the house, Enoch Addo to go ahead with the induction of the said Nene Tetteh Wakah into the house of chiefs, despite several criminaland civil cases pending against him (Nene Tetteh Wakah) for his alleged role in the recent killings of some elders in the area, goes a long way to confirm their firm belief that, the only way to be victorious in the Pramrpam Chieftaincy impasse is to also continuously sensitize the public that, Pramrpam has no chief and for that matter, any claimant to the stool is a fraudster.

According to the clan heads, for the regional House chiefs to ignore petitions filed against Nene Tetteh Wakah which was backed with concrete evidence proving his illegality as an enstooled chief for the area, smacks of a grand scheme by the aforementioned questionable chiefs who themselves had to use illegal means to ascend to their various thrones.

They maintained, the good people of Pramrpam will not sit aloof and watch a supposed chief who was enstooled in a room meant for the preservation of dead bodies (and not the stool room) to come and Lord over them as a gazetted chief of Prampram, warning the matter will no longer be treated with, the peaceful tactics they had adopted all these years.

The statement which had the signatories of Numo Osabu Abbey IV the Paramount stool father, Samuel Kwaku Abbey head of the Abbey Doku Mansro We, Ebenezer Tetteh Djan Abbey, head of family of the Tetteh Djan Larbi Agbo We and that of Daniel Anertey Abbey, Head of Family for the Kwei Opletu We gates said their resolve to follow the rules and regulations governing the country in their pursuit for justice, has yielded little or no results, hence the need to adopt a more radical approach which they believe will draw the attention of the authorities to appreciate the urgency of the matter at hand.

They maintained their stand that Pramrpam has no chief and no amount of mischievous scheme by the likes of Nene Aadegbor Animle VI, King Odaifio Welensti III who are both beneficial to the use of brute and mafarian tactics to ascend a throne, will prevent then in their pursuit to install a new chief.