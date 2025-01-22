Nene Tetteh Wakah Murder Trial Stalls As Case Docket Goes Missing—Cover-Up Alleged!

Drama unfolded at an Accra High Court on Monday as the long-awaited trial of embattled Prampram Chief, Nene Tetteh Wakah III, and nine others hit a major roadblock due to the mysterious disappearance of the case docket.

The accused are standing trial for their alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of Nene Aryeh Otuseikro IV, a prominent kingmaker and clan head in Prampram. However, prosecutors were unable to present the necessary case file, forcing an abrupt adjournment and leaving the victim’s family and supporters in shock.

The latest setback has intensified concerns among clan members and kingmakers, who have long accused Nene Tetteh Wakah and his associates of attempting to manipulate the judicial process to evade justice. Following Monday’s court proceedings, some members of the Kley Wekonya family and Prampram kingmakers openly expressed their frustration, calling for urgent intervention from the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, and national security agencies.

Mounting Allegations of Judicial Interference

Family members of the late kingmaker believe the inability of the state to present the docket is not coincidental. They allege that powerful individuals within the Attorney General’s office are working in concert with the accused to suppress the case.

“What happened today only confirms our fears that there is a deliberate attempt to bury this case,” a family spokesperson told journalists. “How does a case of this magnitude simply vanish from the court system?”

They further questioned the continued reign of Nene Tetteh Wakah despite the controversies surrounding his ascension to the Prampram stool. According to them, his emergence as chief in 2017 has been marred by a series of violent incidents, including the killings of key figures who opposed his legitimacy. They cited the deaths of Nene Atsure Benta and other prominent individuals who resisted his claim to the throne.

Calls for Presidential Intervention

With justice still elusive in multiple chieftaincy-related murders in Prampram, the victim’s family and kingmakers are urging President Mahama and his security chiefs to take decisive action. They argue that the failure of law enforcement and the judiciary to resolve these cases only emboldens those behind the killings.

“This is beyond a local chieftaincy dispute—it’s a matter of national security. How many more people must die before the authorities act?” a distressed kingmaker lamented.

The latest development raises fresh concerns about the credibility of Ghana’s judicial system and the influence of powerful figures in obstructing justice. As tensions in Prampram escalate, all eyes are now on the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to restore confidence in the legal process and ensure that those responsible for the killings are held accountable.