Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Ketu South Hospital to be expanded

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister says the Ministry is engaging the relevant stakeholders and partners to solicit for support for the expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Ketu South Hospital.

NICU is an intensive care unit specializing in the care of ill or premature newborn infants.

The Minister said this on the floor of Parliament in his response to a question by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South.

The MP asked the Minister when the Ketu South Municipal Hospital would be given the needed NICU.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said information gathered indicated that the current space of the NICU of the Ketu South Hospital was inadequate to provide adequate service to the number of patients it receives; adding that the Ministry plans to expand the Unit.

“Our ability to implement this will largely depend on the quantum of support we receive and the budgetary allocation to the Ministry in subsequent years,” he said.

Madam Gomashie in another question, asked the Minister when the Ketu South Municipal Hospital would receive the expansion to cater for the growing population in the Constituency.

The Minister in his response said the Ministry was aware that, currently the Ketu South Hospital, serves a large population, but did not have the requisite infrastructure to provide better health care services to the people within its catchment area.

He said the Ministry through its Volta Regional Directorate had plans to expand the Hospital and were currently engaging all the relevant stakeholders and partners to solicit support for its expansion.

He reiterated that their ability to implement that would largely depend on the quantum of budgetary allocation to the Ministry in subsequent years.