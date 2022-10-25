Nerasol Ghana honoured at GITTA 22

Nerasol Ghana and its boss, Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh have received laurels at this year’s Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) held at the plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

This year’s GITTA was the 12th edition, and it was under the theme; “Celebrating and Promoting Excellence in the Tech Industry”.

As usual, several personalities and organizations in the technology and telecom industry in Ghana and Nigeria walked away with laurels, including Nerasol Ghana.

Nerasol was adjudged the Software Provider of the Year and its Chief Operating Officer, Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh of the ICT Group within the Jospong Group of Companies also received the award for the IT Professional of the Year.

Founder/CEO of Instinct Wave, organizers of the awards, Akin Naphtal, stated that GITTA was created as a strategic platform to recognize, reward, and showcase the pioneering ICT initiatives driving the private and public sectors with a vision of setting a benchmark to the sub-region’s wave of development in ICT.

GITTA recognizes organisations and individuals at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services that keep the ICT sector exciting.

The prestigious annual ICT gala awards night has inspired and promoted further development, growth, and innovation of the country’s ICT industry as a regional leader.

Talking to journalists, Samuel Ofori-Gyampoh, and the Managing Director of Nerasol Ghana, Wisdom Elvis Ativoe, expressed their appreciation to the hardworking staff whose dedication and commitment has earned Nerasol Ghana this feat.

Samuel Gyampoh also dedicated the awards to customers and potential customers of Nerasol Ghana and the ICT Group, whose patronage has brought meaning to the existence of the company.

NeraSol Ghana Limited is incorporated as a technology company under the ICT cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies, and specializes in tailor-made Business Efficiency Software Solutions, which help simplify work in a world of complex information by empowering organisations to digitize and automate their business processes.