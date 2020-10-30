Nestle Ghana has congratulated Mr Anthony Adongo Apubeo, Upper East Regional based Reporter of the Ghana News Agency for winning the “Nestle Special Awards for Nutrition” at the 25th Ghana Journalists Association Awards.

In a press statement signed and copied to the GNA by Madam Deborah Kwablah, the Corporate Communication and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Ghana, the GJA and Nestle Ghana awarded Mr Apubeo for his contribution to nutrition with his feature titled “Achieving nutritional security through soilless vegetable production”.

The statement said “the article reveals among many important facts that an average Ghanaian consumes 1.5 percent portion of fruits and 2.3 percent portion of vegetables daily, which is not up to required minimum per WHO requirement of four to six percent per day to fight communicable diseases.”

Commenting on his award, Mr Apubeo said, “I am really grateful to be honored in this manner and I see this as a challenge to learn more, write more on nutrition related topics which are key to the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians”.

He thanked the GJA and Nestlé Ghana for the recognition, it added.

The Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, stated that Nestlé Ghana signed a partnership agreement with the GJA two years ago to drive journalists’ focus and attention to nutrition related challenges faced by individuals and families in Ghana.

She noted that education through media reporting is a paramount trigger to behavioral change to help improve the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

She thanked the GJA for their commitment to the partnership and encouraged journalists to tell stories on nutrition.

She said “in other endeavors, Nestlé Ghana is championing a campaign on Iron Deficiency known as the ‘Live Strong with iron Campaign’ that raises awareness of iron deficiency in Ghana which mostly affect women and children.

“The campaign encourages the consumption of iron rich and iron fortified foods and these initiatives bring to life Nestlé’s purpose of ‘unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone today, and for generations to come’, and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal three, thus, good health and wellbeing.”