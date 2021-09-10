Nestle Ghana equips Pure Water Waste Collectors Association with tools

Nestlé Ghana has presented 20 new tricycles, 1,060 gloves, 60 waste picking tools and overall, with reflectors to Pure Water Waste Collectors Association (PWWCA) through the Ministry of Environment Science, Technology and Innovation.

The donation, which forms part of a partnership signed in 2019 between Nestle and PWWCA, is to empower the Association to collect more plastics for recycling and rid the country off the plastic menace.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Mr Georgios Badaro, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, noted that finding sustainable solutions to plastic waste required continued effort and strategic partnerships.

“It is important to note that the issue of plastic waste in Ghana cannot be fully resolved without strong collaboration between private sector and Government, we will continue to work with Government and other stakeholders to improve collection and recycling of plastic waste. This will help waste collectors economically while helping to protect the environment.”

He said since the inception of the partnership, plastic waste collection had increased because of the use of the tricycles, which had improved transportation of plastic successfully collected, for recycling.

Mr Badaro said Nestle internally had eliminated all single use plastics in its offices and provided waste bins for segregation and that the Company was committed to make its packaging 100 per cent recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Mr Elvis Oppong, President of the Pure Water Waste Collectors Association shared the Group’s gratitude to Nestlé and MESTI and stated members’ commitment to collecting and recycling more plastic waste to save the environment.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for MESTI, acknowledged the commitment and efforts by Nestlé and the Waste Collectors in the management of plastic waste and said Government was putting together a holistic policy to address plastic waste and urged the public to be responsible by segregating waste.