Nestle (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported that its first quarter total reported sales increased by 1.3 per cent to 21.1 billion Swiss francs (22.94 billion dollars) from 20.8 billion Swiss francs, prior year.

Organic growth was 7.7 per cent, with real internal growth of 6.4 per cent and pricing of 1.2 per cent.

Mark Schneider, Nestle CEO, said: “Retail sales saw solid growth and out-of-home channels saw signs of improvement. We confirm our guidance for the year and our mid-term outlook for sustained mid single-digit organic growth.”

For fiscal 2021, the Group expects: continued increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single-digit rate; underlying trading operating profit margin with continued moderate improvement; underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency to increase.

