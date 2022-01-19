Nestlé recalls dairy products in Ghana

Nestlé Ghana has recalled all Ideal evaporated milk and Carnation Tea Creamer off the shelves temporarily.

The recall is for the Firm to provide full reassurance to consumers on the quality of the products.

A statement signed by Mrs Deborah Kwablah, the Communication Manager of Nestle Ghana, said the Company had observed concerns that some consumers felt let down by the quality of those products.

The statement, while expressing regrets, said the quality and safety of their products was a prime priority hence the decision to take them off.

It said the products included a recall of affected batches of IDEAL® Evaporated Milk and CARNATION® Tea Creamer, as requested by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

The batch numbers of ideal milk are: 12651489, 12951489, 12961489, 13001489, 13031489, 13131489, 13161489, 13171489, 13341489, 13351489

Carnation Tea Creamer: 12901480, 12911489, 12931489, 12941489, 12951489, 12591489, 12601489, 12611489, 12651489, 13061489, 13071489, 13081489, 13091489, 13101489, 13231489.

It said consumers who had concerns or want more information could visit www.nestle-cwa.com.