Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday “strongly condemned” the assault on the US Capitol in Washington, calling it “disgraceful.”

American “democracy has always inspired me,” Netanyahu told a news conference in Jerusalem with visiting with US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish,” said the Israeli leader, a staunch supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump.

“The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act and it must be vigorously condemned,” Netanyahu, of the right-wing Likud party, added. “I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail as it always has.”

Netanyahu’s condemnation came hours after those of his coalition partners in the unity government that rules Israel, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both of the centrist Blue and White Alliance.

Ashkenazi said he was “shocked” at the attack on “the stronghold of world democracy,” while Gantz tweeted overnight he “could not believe I’d see such images in the strongest democracy in the world.”