Netflix Operations in Africa Growing

Global streaming giant, Netflix has announced plans to increase its presence in Africa, following the success of its local content production ventures in the region.

According to a recently released impact survey report, Netflix claims to have invested $176 million in film content production in Africa since 2016, creating over 12,000 jobs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

For South Africa alone, the service has reportedly budgeted $63 million for 2022–2023.

The expansion is expected to help Netflix establish itself as a dominant player in the African market, with the increasing demand for local content and rising competition from other streaming platforms.

Netflix’s move to expand comes on the back of the success of its South African series Blood and Water, which achieved significant international acclaim in 2020, ranking first in the United States.