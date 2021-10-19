Netflix, UNESCO launch a short film competition on ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’

Netflix and UNESCO have announced an innovative short film competition on ‘African Folktales, Reimagined’ across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The competition is to discover new voices and to give emerging filmmakers in the region visibility on a global scale with entries for the competition open until 14th November 2021.

Both Netflix and UNESCO with this competition aimed to find the bravest, wittiest, and most surprising retellings of some of Africa’s most-loved folktales and share them with entertainment fans around the world in over 190 countries.

According to the Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, “it is important that the film sector acts to ensure the voices of Africa are heard, by supporting the emergence of diverse cultural expressions, putting forth new ideas and emotions, and creating opportunities for creators to contribute to global dialogue for peace, culture, and development.”.

Winners of the competition would be trained and mentored by industry professionals and provided with a US$75,000 production budget to create short films that would premiere on Netflix in 2022 as an “Anthology of African folktales”.

Interested filmmakers can log onto www.netflix-growcreative.com/unesco for the processes involved.

Netflix & UNESCO – Short Film Competition

