Netherlands beats Senegal in World Cup

The Netherlands left it late as they edged reigning African champions Senegal 2-0 in the second match of Group A.

Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late in the second half to secure all three points for the Dutch.

The Senegalese, who were without their talisman Sadio Mane, couldn’t capitalise on the numerous opportunities that came their way as the Dutch edged them to secure three points.

This result leaves Senegal in the third position with no points, while the Dutch are level on points with Ecuador, who beat Qatar in the group opener.

The Teranga Lions made a good start to the game and were threatening the Netherlands’ goal area.

Senegalese winger Ismalia Sarr was very lively upfront, with the African giants making some efforts on goal.

The game was very entertaining, with the Dutch also threatening on the other side with PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo leading the charge.

Despite the numerous opportunities, both teams couldn’t capitalize, as the first half ended with no goals.

The second half was much more intense, with both sides pressing for the opener.

Senegalese striker Boulaye Dia came close with a right-foot drive in the 67th minute, but it was saved by Dutch goalkeeper Noppert.

Iddrisu Gueye came close in the 72nd minute with another power drive inside the penalty box, which was saved by Dutch goalkeeper Noppert.

Gakpo broke the deadlock for the Dutch in the 84th minute with a header after a brilliant lopped pass from De Jong.

The Dutch got their cushion with virtually the last action of the game as struck home from a rebound.

Senegal would be looking to bounce back when they face Qatar on Friday, November 25, 2022.