Netherlands to Provide Additional 6 Billion Euros in Military Aid to Ukraine

The Netherlands is planning to provide an additional 6 billion euros (some 6.24 billion U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout has said.

Over the past three years, the Netherlands has delivered 3.8 billion euros (about 3.96 billion dollars) in defense support for Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air defense systems, armored vehicles and artillery, Dorhout said, cited by the Ukrinform news agency on Thursday.

In addition to military aid, the Netherlands has provided Ukraine with humanitarian, reconstruction, and economic support, Dorhout said.

The ambassador emphasized that the energy sector is among the priorities for future assistance. (1 euro = 1.04 U.S. dollars)