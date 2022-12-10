Netherlands to support ECOWAS Early Warning Mechanism 

The management of the ECOWAS Commission has received support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on its ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN). The support was given when the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E Wouter Plomp, visited the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Madame Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria.

Madame Vice President Tchintchibidja explained that ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) is an observation and monitoring tool for conflict prevention and decision-making as set out in Article 58 of the revised 1993 ECOWAS Treaty.

She added that ECOWARN is crucial to the human security and economic prosperity of the region as it provide real-time information and reporting framework for making data-driven decisions by ECOWAS Commission and Member States. She also spoke about the Accra Initiative which is meant to create a framework to enhance data and information sharing among security and intelligence agencies in the sub-region to curb inter-border crimes.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H. E Wouter Plomp explained that the purpose of his visit is to strengthen the cooperation between the Kingdom and the ECOWAS Commission towards achieving mutual objectives and supporting diplomatic initiatives in the sub-region.

He promised to reflect on the discussions on the various strategic objectives of the new management of the Commission and initiate a framework for improved economic and development ties. He thanked the Vice President for the warm welcome and wished her the very best in the execution of their agenda for the community.