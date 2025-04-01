Netizens Clap Back at McDan Over His Success Story

Business mogul McDan, also known as Daniel McKorley, is facing a backlash from netizens after his controversial statement suggesting that success cannot be achieved by sleeping from 8 PM to 6 AM. McDan’s remarks have sparked a heated debate across social media platforms, with many questioning the implications of his perspective on hard work and success.

The entrepreneur’s statement was made in a recent public interview where he emphasized that success requires sacrifice, particularly around one’s sleep schedule. McDan claimed that those who rest early are unlikely to achieve great success, arguing that “sleeping too much” prevents individuals from reaching their full potential.

While the comment was intended to motivate, it quickly attracted criticism from many who felt that McDan’s views oversimplified the path to success. Social media users immediately took to various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to share their thoughts, with many calling out his comments as unrealistic and tone-deaf.

Many netizens reacted strongly to McDan’s remarks, with a number of them pointing out that success is not solely dependent on working harder or sleeping less. Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafah, an entertainment pundit, chimed in by suggesting that success is driven by direction, guidance, and opportunities, rather than simply the number of hours worked.

One commenter, Kofi Legends, made a pointed remark about ritual money claims, suggesting that McDan’s theory aligns too closely with dangerous and unproven myths about success. Similarly, Yinks argued that the lack of opportunities and government support, particularly in Ghana, makes it harder for people to succeed, regardless of how many hours they work.

Others, such as Ibn Abdul-salam, pointed out that success is a blessing from God and not something that can be guaranteed by hard work alone. “Success is not about the number of hours one works,” he said, “it’s destiny from the Almighty.”

Many responses also addressed the broader issue of the system in Ghana, which they argued limits opportunities for the youth. Kobby Lee emphasized that health is equally important to success, warning against sacrificing sleep and wellbeing in the pursuit of wealth. He pointed out that many youth work hard but still remain financially constrained due to lack of opportunities and the structural issues they face.

Meanwhile, Ransford Odoi Yemo questioned the effectiveness of motivational speeches in a country where economic hardship and poor job opportunities are rampant. He urged McDan and other successful figures to share the realities of how they made their wealth, suggesting that many success stories leave out the “crooked parts” of their journey.

The debate surrounding McDan’s comments is highlighting the growing divide between those who believe in the “hard work” philosophy of success and others who argue that external factors such as luck, systemic support, and opportunity play equally, if not more, crucial roles in determining one’s success.

Despite the backlash, McDan’s statements have sparked a wider conversation about what it truly takes to succeed in Ghana’s current economic landscape. While hard work and discipline remain important, the question remains: Can the youth achieve success without adequate support from the system, or is success truly just about working hard and sacrificing sleep?

As more people weigh in on the debate, it’s clear that this conversation is far from over. For some, McDan’s advice might ring true in the context of personal determination and grit, but for many others, the conversation needs to expand beyond the individual to include structural changes, economic reforms, and greater access to opportunities.

The challenge now lies in finding a balance between personal effort and the systemic changes needed to ensure that all individuals have the chance to succeed—regardless of their sleep schedule.