Netrika Healthcare Launches Operations in Africa

On the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum 2023 , Netrika Healthcare (part of N3.group and Tashir MEDICA Group) signed a cooperation agreement with Megasky Network Nigeria Limited (Nigeria) and HIRED Consult (Ghana).

The document is aimed at promoting Russian digital solutions for public and private healthcare. The proposed solutions are already successfully operating in Russia, and now they will become available to the residents of the African continent, primarily citizens of Nigeria and Ghana, countries with a combined population of over 250 million people.

Netrika Healthcare’s products are developed on the basis of the HL7 FHIR international standard for exchange of medical information and use freely distributed software, giving a green light to the introduction of the N3.Healthcare platform to foreign markets.

The agreement was signed by Igor Bashkov, Netrika Healthcare’s CCO, Chinonso I. Ezenwuba, Director of Megasky Network Nigeria Limited, and John Aggrey, Founder and CEO of HIRED Consult (who was ably represented by Head of Communications and Projects, Michael Acquah).

“In Nigeria and other African countries, we are seeing a serious demand for healthcare digitalization, as well as substantive interest in telemedicine and electronic medical services for patients.

During the negotiations, we demonstrated our developments to our foreign colleagues, such as the “N3.Telemedicine” service implemented in 15 Russian regions and the patient portal familiar to many citizens of our country, including residents of St. Petersburg.

Our products are capable of solving tasks that are relevant for African countries, namely developing telemedical consultations under shortage of doctors and engaging the population in taking care of their own health,” says Igor Bashkov.

Netrika Healthcare specializes in development of integrative IT solutions for public healthcare.

The company’s flagship product is the N3.Healthcare platform, providing useful services for patients, doctors, and healthcare organizers.

The company’s solutions have been implemented in 21 regions of the Russian Federation and are used by Federal Medical and Biological Agency and Ministry of Healthcare of Russia. More than 45 million residents of Russia receive medical care in healthcare institutions connected to the company’s services.

Speaking to Foreign Media via online, Founder and CEO of HIRED Consult Ghana, John Aggrey, stated, “Ghana and Nigeria have taken the bolder steps on tapping into knowledge-innovation transfers and investments, and there is no better time than now for young companies to “face the giants” and take a stand as entrepreneurs.

The space is populated but we shall deliver for Country on the global stage”. Collectively, Chinonso I. Ezenwuba, Director of Megasky Network Nigeria Limited and Michael Acquah, Head of Communications and Projects who represented at the official signing, were full of admiration for what young businesses in Africa can achieve, saying, “There has come a time in history where given the same level playing field, Ghanaian-Nigerian young businesses and Africa as a whole will be a major force to reckon with.

The problem is how to market, brand and expose such youthful minds to the world as a competitive group of Business partners. With this cooperation agreement, we hope to send a clear message to the world, African Young businesses are ready”.