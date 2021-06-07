Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey says it will be in the best interest of clubs if the rest of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) are played at the same time.

The hardworking midfield sensation was adjudged Man-of-the-Match in their week 28 encounter against Great Olympics having scored arguably the best goal of the season in the 1-1 draw.

According to the Nettey, the team feels a bit pressured when they were the last team to play during match weekend and adding that it would prevent external influences with few matches to end the season.

“Yes sometimes we feel pressured playing the last game of the day because others know their results. If we play at the same time it is going to help because that is what is done around the world with few matches to end the season.

“This would ensure that there would be no influences from outside, so I think it would help if matches are played at the same time,’’ he said at a post-match press conference.

When asked what the results against Great Olympics meant to their title ambitions, Nettey said: “The league is not yet over for us. We are going to fight for the rest of the points and hopefully we can annex the trophy at the end of the season.”

Hearts of Oak who currently share top spot with rivals Asante Kotoko would lock horns with third place Medeama SC in match-week 29 encounter of the 2020/21 GPL slated for Sunday, June 13, 2021.