Network for Assin Development donates stationery to Dweneakyir Basic School

The Network for Assin Development (NAB), a non- governmental organisation (NGO), has donated stationery valued at GH¢10,000.00 to Assin Dweneakyir Basic School in the Assin North District to enhance teaching and learning.

The items included 80 dual desks, clothes, assorted drinks, and Bibles.

The rest were 60 textbooks, 30 packets of exercise books, boxes of pens and pencils.

Assin Dweneakyir Basic School, is a community based five-unit classroom block school built with mud.

It has a population of about 150 pupils with only three teachers whose salaries are paid by the community.

Mr. Samuel Adobah, the Executive Director of NAD, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the donation was to alleviate the plight of the pupils for them to have access to education and complement government efforts to improve education.

He pointed out that the move was necessitated by inadequate furniture deficit hampering teaching and learning in the school.

Presenting the items, Mr. Adobah urged the pupils to be regular and punctual in school and tasked management of the school to use the items for the intended purpose.

Nana Kofi Osmani I, Chief of Assin Dweneakyir who received the items thanked the Foundation for the kind gesture and promised to ensure the items were put to effective use.

The Chief appealed to the government and Ghana Education Service to take over the school and beef up teacher deficits as kindergarten one (KG 1) to Basic five (B5) as the school is being managed by only three teachers.

Mr. Stephen Arthur, the Project Coordinator of NAD charged parents and guardians to take advantage to send their children to school.