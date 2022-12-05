Network International launches new Ghana office and datacentre

Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has announced its new Ghana office and datacentre. This launch will offer innovative solutions that drive revenue and profitability to customers and help businesses and economies prosper by simplifying commerce and payments in the Ghana market.

This announcement was made during the BII World Payment Innovation Summit in Accra and it means that Network now has a presence on the ground and is ready to serve all customers including the 15 banks in the country, all card schemes and other third-party processors who decide to co-locate their services on the company’s infrastructure.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa & Co-Head Group Processing, Network International, said, “We are delighted to be able to support Ghana’s financial institutions, merchants, and consumers through our regional office. It is our mission to make payments easy by providing a secure platform for all businesses and institutions and the regional office and datacentre will help us achieve this.”

In adherence to the payment systems act in Ghana requiring service providers to be on soil and process cards issued in the country, Network has successfully completed its setup and has started migrating Banks, FinTechs and its payment partners onto its platform for local processing. This highlights the company’s resolve in complying with local regulations, by having a domestic processing presence, as it has done globally in other areas with similar requirements such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria.

Perry Addo-Quaye, Managing Director of Network International Ghana, said, “Ghana is an exciting market for digital payments and innovation, and we are delighted to launch our office and data centre to offer customers, banks, and entrepreneurs smooth and secure payment services. We look forward to supporting businesses as they grow and reach new customers.”

The company aims to create more partnerships with businesses in the digital payments space in Ghana and local banks and financial institutions to offer customers more payment options and increase financial inclusion. With offices in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt and now Ghana, Network has a presence across Africa’s key markets, and the business operates across almost all other African countries.

The Payment Innovation Summit, presented by Network International, is a high-profile summit that brings together policy makers and higher authorities from West Africa’s Digital Payments, Fintech, and Banking sectors to pave the way forward into progressing West Africa’s quest to enhance access to finance by adopting superior methods in digital payment transformation.