Network of legal advisers of ECOWAS Institutions held retreat in Banjul

The third retreat of the Network of Legal Advisers across ECOWAS Institutions and Agencies organized by the Legal Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission has been held in Banjul, The Gambia.

The retreat which was started on 2nd November and ends on 6th November 2022 was to consider the draft legal text in view of the year-end statutory meetings for uniform interpretation and application of legal texts across the ECOWAS Institutions, Agencies and Offices. This is to provide a platform of legal cooperation and professional exchange regarding the standardization of drafting Community legal text.

In his opening remarks, the Director, Legal Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Daniel Lago welcomed participants to the retreat emphasizing that this retreat is for the Legal Network to achieve its goal in terms of drafting all the texts.

He further presented the texts for drafting and reiterated the need for standard harmonization of Community legislative text as these modern instruments whose interpretation in the three (3) official languages shall contribute to the acceleration of the integration process. He added that the consequence of varying community text can impede the integration process.

Participants of the Legal Advisers Network present at the retreat include representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, Community Court of Justice, The ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA), Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF) and West African Power Pool (WAPP).