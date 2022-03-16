Networking Among International Students Launched by British Council

The British Council has launched an Alumni UK body in Ghana to build long lasting connections and mutually beneficial relationships among people who studied in the United Kingdom.

The Alumni UK body is a global professional network which aims at providing a common platform where oversees students could find new opportunities internationally, share and showcase their skills.

Speaking to some Ghanaian UK Students at the launch of the Alumni in Accra, Madam Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, said education represented a great area of linkage between Ghana and the UK with over 70, 000 Ghanaian students having studied in UK over the last decade in undergraduates and post-graduate programmes.

“It is an absolute joy to be able to launch the Alumni UK network and overtime we hope this network will be the biggest network of UK Alumni which will allow students here in Ghana to grow their network globally, access resources online and a common platform for exchanging ideas.

“We look forward on how it will help you accelerate in your careers and how it helps you do well for Ghana and the communities you are serving with the education and knowledge you have gained from some world class Universities in the UK,” she said.

Mr Chikodi Onyemerela, Acting Country Director at the British Council- Ghana and Cameroon, said the motive of the Alumni is to bring together all who have studied in the UK whether through scholarships or independent students so that they could share knowledge and experiences.

“Education is at the fulcrum of what the British Council does and we’re looking to create a common platform where students who have studied in the UK can build their worldwide network continue learning and sharing experiences and expertise.

“We expect the Alumni to demonstrate some of the things they learned here in Ghana and positively impact the micro and macro economy of the country,” he stated.

Mr John Nani, Ghanaian student who studied at the University of York in 2019 in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the launch, stressed how beneficial the network platform would be to students who have studied in the UK.

“This Alumni UK body will help me expand my connections especially in the corporate world where you would need new ideas to thrive. So it would help foster business relationships and also contributing my quota to the country’s development,” he said.

Past students of any UK University can log onto the British Council website to find details on how to join the network.