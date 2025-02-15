Neutral Venue Demanded for Ashanti Council Rerun Amid Allegations of Bias

Controversy surrounds the upcoming Ashanti Council of State election rerun as Nana Nkansah Boadu, a leading candidate, and his campaign team demand a change of venue to safeguard the poll’s credibility.

The group claims the current choice of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) risks exposing the process to undue influence and voter manipulation, reigniting tensions after a violent initial vote forced a do-over.

At a press briefing Friday, campaign spokesperson Lord Inusah Lansah insisted the rerun proceed as scheduled but stressed the need for a neutral location. “We support holding the election on Monday, but not at the RCC. A fair process requires a venue free from suspicion,” he declared. The team alleges the RCC’s proximity to government offices could enable interference, particularly after reports emerged of new government appointees being hastily sworn in ahead of the vote.

Lansah further accused unnamed actors of attempting to “tamper with the voter register” by integrating these appointees into the electoral roll. “These new members are being rushed in to sway the outcome. We cannot overlook such tactics,” he asserted, though he provided no concrete evidence to support the claim.

The rerun follows a botched first attempt marred by clashes and allegations of irregularities, deepening public skepticism about the Council of State election’s integrity. Critics argue the choice of venue and timing of appointments risk further eroding trust in a process meant to uphold regional governance.

Authorities have yet to address the allegations publicly, leaving stakeholders in limbo as Monday’s vote approaches. Observers warn that dismissing these concerns could fuel unrest, particularly in Ghana’s politically influential Ashanti Region.

The dispute highlights broader challenges in balancing logistical efficiency with electoral transparency. While the RCC offers administrative convenience, its symbolic ties to incumbent power structures have cast a shadow over its neutrality. For Nana Nkansah Boadu’s camp, the push for a new venue is less about geography and more about signaling a commitment to impartiality—a demand that resonates in a region still recovering from the scars of the first failed election.

As tensions simmer, the rerun’s credibility may hinge on whether officials heed calls for procedural clarity or allow skepticism to overshadow the outcome.