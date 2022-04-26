Neutrality Allowance: CLOGSAG Members Must Resign If They Can’t Stay Neutral – Kofi Bentil

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has kicked against plans to pay civil servants in the country Neutrality Allowance.

According to him, striking members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana, (CLOGSAG), who are demanding neutrality allowance, should just resign if they cannot stay neutral in the discharge of their duties.

Members of CLOGSAG are on an indefinite industrial action since Thursday, April 21 over the nonpayment of their neutrality allowances.

But speaking to Accra-based Joy News on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Mr Bentil insisted the state does not owe any public worker any compensation for being neutral.

“The state cannot afford it. No one should pay anyone for not going into politics. That will open the proverbial floodgate. Why don’t we pay Police for neutrality, why don’t we pay teachers and other civil servants for being neutral?” he quizzed.

Mr Bentil also added that nothing stops a civil servant from going into politics saying any civil servant who wants to tow partisan lines or wants to be paid for staying neutral should “just resign.”

“A surgeon cannot go to work drunk. He may like his beer he may like wine but he cannot go to work drunk and he cannot be paid for not drinking. He can drink on weekends or if he wants to drink every day he would have to stop being a surgeon. So this neutrality thing, though it’s a red herring, we need to appreciate that we don’t have to pay people for it.”

“We pay people for things that they legitimately lose as a result of the work they do. We don’t pay them for things that they must not do. So I don’t think we should discuss that at length but we should not pay anyone any neutrality allowance.”