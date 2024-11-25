Monday, November 25, 2024
    New 50-Bed Mother & Child Hospital Opens in Upper East Region

    By: News Ghana

    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in partnership with Engage Now Africa, and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has commissioned a state-of-the-art 50-bed Mother & Child Hospital in the Sumbrungu-Agusi community in the Upper East Region.

    The newly constructed facility is equipped with modern amenities, including labor and delivery rooms, a malnutrition consulting area, pediatric care, postpartum facilities, an observation area, a pharmacy, laboratory services, and emergency obstetric care, along with quarters for healthcare workers.

    The facility is expected to meet the healthcare needs of over 1.3 million people across the Upper East Region, with a primary focus on maternal and child health. 

    Speaking at the event, Elder Kofi G. Sosu, area seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said that the hospital embodies the Church’s mission to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ by extending love and service to communities. “These sacrifices are not meant to gain a personal recognition rather we make them because we are struggling to emulate Christ as He would. The construction of this facility is a testament to our commitment to showing love and compassion as Christ taught us,” he said. 

    He further expressed hope that the hospital would improve maternal and infant care, reduce mortality rates, and support safer deliveries.

    Cecilia Amankwa, Country Director of Engage Now Africa, emphasized the NGO’s mission to alleviate poverty and enhance community well-being. “We can never lift people out of poverty if they are not healthy. So we thought it wise to build a facility like this that can treat mothers and children, helping them stay healthy and able to function well,” she added.

    A Close Up Shot Of The State Of The Art Bed Mother Child Hospital

    Dr. Lynette W. Gay, Founder and Board Chair of Engage Now Africa, urged health personnel to uphold compassion and professionalism in their work at the facility.

    Upper East Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, who officially commissioned the hospital, highlighted its importance in addressing maternal and child health challenges in the region. “Any effort towards improving maternal health should be the priority of every community, as it is crucial to achieving several Sustainable Development Goals, including goals 1, 3, 4, 5, and 10. It is in this light that I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Engage Now Africa and the Church, our key partners behind the construction of this hospital.”

    Stephen Bordotsiah, Bolgatanga Municipal Health Director, shared his optimism for the hospital’s impact, describing it as the first of its kind in the municipality. He announced that staff have been identified and are prepared to commence operations.

