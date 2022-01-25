New A.I. Supercomputer to Be World’s Fastest by Mid-2022 – Meta

Facebook parent company Meta said its newly unveiled artificial intelligence supercomputer will be the fastest in the world by the middle of next year.

“Today we’re introducing the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC), which we believe is among the fastest AI supercomputers running today and will be the fastest in the world once fully built out in mid-2022,” Meta said in a statement on Monday.

Developing the next generation of AI will require supercomputers capable of “quintillions of operations per second,” the release said.

RSC, the release added, will help build new and improved AI models and allow for work across hundreds of different languages.

Meta also said the RSC will help build technologies for the next major computing platform – the metaverse.