KAN Holdings, a Ghanaian owned technology company is set to launch a new ride-hailing and delivery service app dubbed “PickAppAfrica” on the Ghanaian market.

The launch, slated for Wednesday, September 16, 2020, is expected to to be a market disrupter, as it promises the affordable fares for riders and very low commission charges on drivers’ earnings.

Board Chair of KAN Holdings, Rockson Coffie explains that PickAppAfrica is totally different from other ride App because they bring a smoother and faster process of processing requests from riders, while providing very very affordable fares for riders..

“Our mission is to provide safe, affordable and reliable rides and delivery services across Africa, starting from Ghana,” he said.

Meanwhile, CEO of PickAppAfrica, Emmanuel Fofie also urged all drivers and riders to come on board to experience the lowest commission charges of 12.5%, as opposed to Uber’s 25% and Bolt’s 20% commissions.

He also explained that customers have massive bonuses to enjoy on every trip or ride they make.

“Customers of PickAppAfrica have up to 30% discount on all their rides and the ability to track their items during deliveries,” Emmanuel Fofie explained.

He said the PickAppAfrica app is already in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store, adding that some potential drivers and riders are expected to attend the launch, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, between 3pm and 6pm at Cleaver House, near AirtelTigo Head Office in Accra.