New Africa-Wide Contest Aims to Tackle “Hidden Hunger” with Food Innovations

A coalition of international health and development organizations has launched an urgent call for homegrown solutions to combat micronutrient deficiencies plaguing communities across East and West Africa.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), backed by partners including the United Nations Development Programme and major private-sector players, unveiled the Fortify Forward Innovation Challenge this week—a regional competition offering funding and support to entrepreneurs, farmers, and researchers tackling malnutrition through fortified foods.

Dubbed a “silent crisis” by health experts, micronutrient deficiencies affect nine in ten women and 98 million preschool-aged children across Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, according to The Lancet. These shortages of vital vitamins and minerals—including iron, zinc, and vitamin A—weaken immune systems, impair childhood development, and cost economies billions in lost productivity. The new initiative targets eight African nations—Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Benin, and Nigeria—where innovators have until February 28, 2025, to submit proven strategies for enriching staple foods.

Ten winners will each receive $5,000 alongside mentorship, technical training, and networking opportunities. Proposals must address one of three critical gaps: profitable business models for food fortification, solutions to streamline biofortified crop distribution, or novel methods for adding nutrients to everyday foods. Unlike short-term aid programs, the challenge emphasizes scalable, market-driven approaches—from nutrient-dense cassava varieties to fortified cooking oil—that could reshape Africa’s food systems.

“This isn’t just about handing out vitamins,” said GAIN Executive Director Lawrence Haddad. “We’re investing in innovations that make nutritious foods accessible and affordable for the most vulnerable.” Haddad emphasized that fortification bridges a stark gap: while diverse diets remain ideal, cost barriers and climate-driven crop failures often leave families reliant on calorie-rich but nutrient-poor staples like rice or maize.

Eligibility requires applicants to operate in participating countries with solutions already tested for at least one year. The focus on locally rooted ideas reflects a growing recognition that global hunger crises demand hyperlocal strategies. Past successes, such as iron-fortified beans in Rwanda or vitamin A-enriched sweet potatoes in Mozambique, prove such interventions can gain traction when paired with community engagement.

Critics argue food fortification alone cannot eradicate malnutrition, stressing the need for parallel investments in education, healthcare, and poverty reduction. Yet with Sub-Saharan Africa facing escalating climate and food security threats, organizers see this challenge as a critical step toward building longer-term resilience. “Every child deserves a fighting chance,” Haddad added. “Sometimes that starts with what’s on their plate.”

Applications are now open at www.fortifyforwardchallenge.org.