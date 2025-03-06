New Afro/Alternative Rock Band AKRA Launches Their Journey with ‘ACCRA WE DEY’

new Afro/Alternative Rock band AKRA has officially released their debut single, “ACCRA WE DEY,” marking the beginning of an exciting musical journey. The track, which drops today, offers the first glimpse into the band’s unique sound, blending African roots with rock influences to tell the stories of everyday life in their hometown, Accra.

“ACCRA WE DEY” is a vibrant celebration of the hustle, resilience, and spirit of Accra, the city the band calls home. The song captures the essence of daily life in Accra, weaving together powerful lyrics, energetic rhythms, and a fusion of Afro and rock elements. It’s a testament to AKRA’s ability to create music that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

“This song is about our home, our city, and the people who make it what it is,” says the band. “We wanted to create something that reflects the energy, struggles, and beauty of Accra. It’s a tribute to the hustle and the spirit of our community.”

AKRA is a four-member Afro/Alternative Rock band based in Accra, Ghana. The band consists of Joshua Edem Artcher (J_Artcher) on drums, Barinem Samuel (BsKute) on guitars and vocals, Simon Bowman ‘Jnr’ (Bébé) on guitars, and Jonathan Benjamin Opare (Nathan) on bass. Drawing inspiration from their African roots and rock influences, AKRA creates music that tells the stories of everyday life and the realities of their city.

Currently working on their debut album, AKRA is set to release more singles and merchandise in the coming months. With their unique sound and powerful storytelling, the band is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene.

Listen on all platforms here https://ditto.fm/accra-we-dey-akra