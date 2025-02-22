New AI Platform AKILI Aims to Revolutionize Support for Africa’s Small Businesses

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), in collaboration with tech giant Meta and consulting firm Deloitte, has unveiled AKILI AI, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform designed to empower Africa’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative, launched this week, seeks to tackle systemic barriers such as limited access to financing, market entry challenges, and a lack of tailored business advisory services—issues that have long stifled the growth of Africa’s 44 million MSMEs, which account for 80% of the continent’s employment.

Powered by Meta’s open-source Llama AI model and enhanced with additional technologies, AKILI AI aims to democratize access to advanced tools for entrepreneurs. The platform will offer real-time insights on market trends, financial management strategies, and operational efficiency, enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions. For instance, a tailoring shop in Lagos could use AKILI to identify underserved markets for its products, while a Nairobi-based agribusiness might leverage it to secure microloans or optimize supply chains.

“This isn’t just about technology—it’s about rewriting the narrative for African entrepreneurship,” said AUDA-NEPAD CEO Nardos Bekele-Thomas. She emphasized that AKILI AI’s launch aligns with broader goals to drive inclusive growth, particularly for women and youth-led enterprises often excluded from formal financial systems. Meta’s Vice President for Public Policy in Africa, Kojo Boakye, added that the project reflects a “commitment to ensuring AI isn’t a luxury for the few, but a tool for the many,” highlighting Meta’s push to expand its footprint in Africa’s tech ecosystem.

While the platform’s potential is vast, analysts note significant hurdles. Africa’s digital divide remains stark: only 40% of the population has internet access, and rural MSMEs often lack the connectivity or digital literacy to harness AI tools effectively. “AKILI’s success depends on parallel investments in infrastructure and training,” said tech analyst Safiya Mohamed. “Without these, it risks becoming another well-intentioned project that overlooks grassroots realities.” Data privacy concerns also loom, as small businesses may be wary of sharing sensitive information on a new platform, despite assurances of robust safeguards.

The tripartite partnership underscores a growing trend of public-private alliances targeting Africa’s development challenges. Deloitte’s involvement will focus on scaling the platform and integrating it with government programs, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), to streamline cross-border trade for MSMEs. Yet questions linger about long-term sustainability. “Who funds this after the pilot phase? How do we ensure updates keep pace with evolving business needs?” asked economist Kwame Owusu.

If successful, AKILI AI could catalyze a seismic shift. By equipping small businesses to compete globally, the platform might finally unlock Africa’s oft-cited but underachieved potential to “leapfrog” traditional development stages. But as with many tech-driven solutions, the devil lies in execution—proving that even the smartest AI must still grapple with the messy realities of power outages, regulatory gaps, and the stubborn resilience of informal economies. For now, the project offers a glimmer of hope: a digital lifeline for the continent’s backbone businesses, and a test case for whether AI can truly be a force for equitable growth.