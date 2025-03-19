New AI-powered “Africa Bias Buster” helps writers identify and eliminate unconscious bias in storytelling about Africa

The AI Shop, in partnership with Africa No Filter, has announced the launch of the Africa Bias Buster, an innovative AI-powered tool designed to detect and eliminate bias in writing about Africa. This ground-breaking solution addresses the persistent problem of stereotypical portrayals of Africa in media and other forms of storytelling.

The Africa Bias Buster analyses text for both subtle and overt biases, assigns a score, and provides actionable suggestions for improvement, all in real-time. This tool represents a significant advancement in technology that supports more authentic narratives about the African continent.

“We built the Africa Bias Buster to demonstrate how AI can be a positive force for change,” said Ekow Duker, co-founder of The AI Shop. “By combining our expertise in AI with Africa No Filter’s deep understanding of narrative biases, we’ve created a tool that offers immediate, practical assistance to anyone writing about Africa.”

The development of the Africa Bias Buster comes at a time when concerns about algorithmic bias in AI have been widely discussed. However, this tool addresses a different and more deeply rooted issue: the centuries-old stereotypes that have distorted representations of Africa and Africans.

“At The AI Shop, we specialize in making enterprise workflows run better through AI,” added Simon Stewart, co-founder of The AI Shop. “This project allowed us to apply our technical expertise to a critical social challenge. The tool not only identifies problematic language but guides users toward more balanced and accurate portrayals.”

“An AI-powered learning tool that analyses your writing to identify stereotypes and provides actionable feedback helps tell more impactful stories about Africa,” said Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter. “This collaboration demonstrates how technology can advance our mission to change outdated perceptions of the continent.”

The Africa Bias Buster is now available for public use at https://www.africanofilter.org/africa-bias-buster. Users can simply type in or upload text and receive immediate analysis and feedback.

This collaboration showcases how advanced technology can be leveraged to address long standing social issues, potentially transforming how stories about Africa are told across media, academia, development sectors, and beyond.