New airport project approved in Nigeria’s economic hub

Nigeria on Tuesday approved a new airport project in Lagos, an economically important and the most populous state of the African country, to promote social development and boost economic growth.

Presenting the approval document of the Lekki-Epe International Airport to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, state governor of Lagos, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika said at a meeting that the new airport will relieve the stress of the currently congested airport in the state and offer more opportunities to business.

The new airport, to be constructed around a free trade zone of the state, is expected to assist manufacturers and other business owners within the zone to transport their products abroad, said Sirika.

“For Lagos to continue to be the economic center of the country, the only best way you can link it to the world is obviously by infrastructure, and especially civil aviation,” the official added. Enditem