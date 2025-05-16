New Ambassadors Bring the Heat to Sportsbet.io

SLIEMA, Malta, 16 May 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Sportsbet.io, ambassador team just got even stronger, with four exciting new names bringing fresh energy and passion as they ‘Join the Crypto Experience’.

First up is Mohammed Amin Bennani, better known simply as Damino. He’s a respected content creator across gaming and sports betting, and he’s been building a loyal following with his live streams and video content for several years now. We’re delighted to have him onboard at Sportsbet.io.

Joining him is Micheal Ademolu, also known as Mike TUDORS. Mike is a hugely popular event promoter with a reputation for throwing the best parties around. He’ll be bringing his unique blend of flair, business savvy, and entertainment to Team Sportsbet.io.

Also stepping into the spotlight is Lord Rebhi, a streamer known for his charisma and the deep connection he’s developed with his audience. Lord Rebhi has a genuine love for gaming that makes him an ideal ambassador for Sportsbet.io.

And rounding out the new additions is Youssef Bikhri, or MrYuss, a professional poker and blackjack player who streams on Kick. With a fast-growing fanbase, smart strategies, and a passion for risk and reward, MrYuss is all about the thrill of the game.

These four new signings mark another exciting chapter in Sportsbet.io’s ambassador programme, which continues to attract creators from around the world. Sportsbet.io remains committed to partnering with the most forward-thinking and creative personalities in the world.

In April, Kanebi Ndekwu and Najafi Hamza ‘Joined the Crypto Experience’, with many more additions to come in 2025.

If you’d like to be among them, you can find out more about the programme and Sportsbet.io at: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

