New Ambassadors Of Spain, Israel And Italy Accredited Into ECOWAS

The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou has received letters of credence from the Heads of Diplomatic Missions of the Kingdom of Spain, State of Isreal and Republic of Italy on the 10th of March, 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The accredited envoys were H.E Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz (Spain), H.E Micheal Shaul Freeman (Isreal) and H.E Dr. Stefano de Leo (Italy).

President Brou discussed areas of existing and new cooperation with the envoys after accrediting them to ECOWAS. He assured them that ECOWAS will continue to develop and expand areas of cooperation with their countries.