New AMISOM commander urges joint efforts against al-Shabab in Somalia

A new African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) commander on Friday called for joint efforts to eradicate al-Shabab militants in the country.

Jattani Gula, who will lead the Kenyan troops under AMISOM, pledged to work with the Somali National Army (SNA), especially in joint military operations against al-Shabab to restore peace and stability in Dhobley and the surrounding towns, the AU mission said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

“We are in high spirits and committed to achieve peace and stability in Somalia in line with the mandate of the mission,” he was quoted as saying.

Gula took over from Jeff Nyagah, who has completed his tour of duty in Somalia, working tirelessly with the SNA in providing security and sustaining military pressure in continued efforts to degrade al-Shabab, the statement said.

Significant progress made during Nyagah’s tenure reflects the strategic benefits of the close collaboration between AMISOM forces and the SNA, it added.

Gula congratulated his predecessor and the troops for their commitment, service to humanity and their achievements in advancing the AMISOM mandate.

Nyagah, the outgoing commander, thanked the troops for their steadfastness in implementing the AMISOM mandate and urged them to remain committed to ensure continued success.

He noted that AMISOM Kenyan troops had largely degraded al-Shabab in their area of responsibility, urging the soldiers to maintain the tempo to further degrade the enemy’s capabilities for peace to reign in the region and across the country.

Under Nyagah’s command, the AU mission said, Kenyan troops initiated various civil-military cooperation projects which were not only critical in addressing the basic needs of local communities but also in improving relations between AMISOM troops and the civilian population. Enditem