Ghanaian students can benefit from a new £5,000 scholarship per year of study at a top UK University.

The University of Dundee, Scotland, is one of the UK’s leading universities, internationally recognised for its expertise across a range of disciplines including science, law and engineering.

The University has revealed that the new scholarship will be offered to applicants from any African country who choose to study at the University.

It will be granted per year of study, meaning students can benefit from up to £25,000 of funding, depending on their choice of course.

The scholarship is available for all undergraduate applicants for entry in September 2021, with the exception of those applying for Medicine and Dentistry, and all taught postgraduate applicants for entry in September 2021 or January 2022.

Professor Peter McEleavy, the University’s Academic Lead for Africa, said, “We are delighted to announce the new scholarship news for African undergraduate and postgraduate entrants.

“We know that students are facing particular hardships in coming to the UK to study due to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. This scholarship reflects the University’s commitment to Africa.

“The University of Dundee has welcomed students from across the continent since its inception in 1967. Alumni have risen to the highest levels of the public and private sectors and include many government ministers, past and present.”

More information on The Africa Scholarship (Undergraduate) and The Africa Scholarship (Postgraduate) can be found on the University website.

Applicants do not have to directly apply for the scholarship. Eligibility will be assessed as part of programme applications and individuals will be notified in writing if they have received a scholarship.

Those looking for more information about the scholarship can email [email protected]

The University enjoys a strong relationship with Ghana, with dozens of students currently studying in what is known as Scotland’s sunniest city. Dundee has been a popular destination for Ghanaian students for decades, offering high-quality courses relating to the oil and gas sector, as well as business and law. The vibrant Ghanaian Society, launched in 2018, brings together Ghana’s growing student population within the University.

University alumni include John-Peter Amewu, current Minister of Railway Development and former Minister of Energy and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. The current British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, also studied at the University.