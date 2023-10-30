New Apostolic Church – Aflao Assembly celebrates Children’s Day

The New Apostolic church – Aflao Assembly, precisely Gbedekope near the Border, celebrated Children’s Day yesterday, being the last Sunday of October, 2023. The event, which was organized by the clergy, took place at the church premises and it was an awesome time for families with kids to celebrate childhood and togetherness. The children of the church’s Sunday School danced joyfully to the tune of Agbadza cultural music and performed a traditional display to climax the occasion.

The event and its overall activities offered plenty of fun and bonding opportunities for the church members and the invited families.

According to the clergy (Pastor Simon Goka) who doubled as the church’s Resident pastor and the crowned overseer, indicated that, the church has no scheduled time table for various programs but as when necessary, any member may volunteer to organize self-funded program and event like “fun-fair” or get-together parties to invite church members, for which the church has adopted to promote Christian love within the church and the community.

Dr. Chris Akpalu, An Elder of the church remarked that “fun-fair also helps the children enjoy the experience of playing together and most importantly getting along with others.”

“The church is urgently in need of a permanent place of worship and therefore we earnestly appeal to all the NGO’s or Benevolent Organisations home or abroad for aid and support.” Dr. Chris Akpalu further said.

Elder Nelson Sonkro advised that “parents need to teach the children about the fear of God and to acknowledge the creator in their daily activities.”

“The children’s showcase and their cultural demonstrations have verified that, children are the most precious creation in the world, and that we should protect, guide and love them with our might for they are our greatest treasures.”

Finally, the Osofo Maame (Pastor’s wife) Mrs. Olivia Goka presented the vote of thanks and offered the closing prayer.

Source : Chris Mensah Dekportor