French police have arrested two more people following what authorities say was an Islamist knife attack in a church in the southern city of Nice that left three dead.

The arrested are said to be men between the ages of 25 and 63, the French news agency AFP reported on Sunday, citing judicial sources.

Since the attack in a central Nice church on Thursday, six people have been taken into police custody in addition to the suspected perpetrator.

In the attack, a 21-year-old Tunisian fatally injured the sexton and two women in the Notre Dame (Our Lady) Basilica.

The three victims of the knife attack were commemorated on Sunday during the All Saints’ Day Mass in the church of Saint Jean-Baptiste le Voeu (Saint John the Baptist – the Vow) in Nice, AFP further reported.

According to Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, 120 police officers and 60 other soldiers have been mobilized to guard churches.