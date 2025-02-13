New Ashanti Regional Police Commander Takes Charge Amid Election Turmoil

DCOP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe has been appointed as the new Ashanti Regional Police Commander by the Ghana Police Service.

He replaces DCOP Frank Abrokwa, who was transferred to the Police Headquarters in Accra following his perceived mismanagement of security during the Ashanti Regional Council of State election on February 11.

The election, held at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi, descended into chaos after machomen allegedly linked to the NDC from Obuasi stormed the venue and disrupted the ballot-sorting process. Security forces under Abrokwa’s command were unable to contain the situation, prompting his swift transfer.

Before taking on his new role, DCOP Teye Cudjoe served as the Central North Regional Police Commander. Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene welcomed the new appointment and expressed optimism about working closely with Cudjoe to bolster security and ensure stability throughout the region.