New AUC Leadership Faces High Expectations to Unlock Africa’s Potential

The African Union Commission (AUC) has entered a pivotal chapter with the election of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s seasoned foreign minister, as its new chairperson.

His victory in a tightly contested February 2025 vote during an extraordinary summit in Addis Ababa positions him to steer the continent through mounting geopolitical shifts, economic fragility, and internal conflicts that have long stifled Africa’s progress.

Youssouf, a veteran diplomat from the conflict-plagued Horn of Africa, edged out rivals including Kenya’s Raila Odinga and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato, signaling a demand for leadership attuned to the urgency of regional stability and self-reliance. His mandate, spanning 2025 to 2028, comes as Africa grapples with overlapping crises: over 60% of its 1.5 billion population lives in poverty despite abundant natural resources, while climate disasters, health emergencies, and reliance on foreign financial institutions like the IMF continue to undermine growth.

Central to Youssouf’s agenda is reinvigorating the African Union’s flagship “Agenda 2063” blueprint, which envisions an integrated, prosperous continent free from external exploitation. Analysts stress that success hinges on translating high-minded ideals—like economic unity and “silencing the guns” in war zones—into tangible action. Critics, however, warn that past AU administrations have faltered in bridging the gap between rhetoric and results.

Security and Unity: A Litmus Test



Youssouf’s background in the Horn of Africa, a region scarred by ethnic violence and interstate tensions, has sharpened his focus on security. During pre-election debates, he emphasized strengthening the AU’s standby military force to reduce reliance on foreign intervention, a stance resonating with nations weary of external influence. “Without unity among neighbors, peace remains fragile,” he argued, referencing conflicts in Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia that have displaced millions and destabilized economies.

His challengers offered contrasting visions. Raila Odinga championed intra-African trade and industrialization, urging leaders to prioritize the continent’s “domestic market of 1.5 billion people” over export-driven models. Madagascar’s Randriamandrato pushed for leveraging regional blocs like COMESA to dismantle trade barriers. Yet all candidates agreed that without lasting peace, economic transformation remains a mirage.

Economic Self-Reliance or Empty Promises?



Ghana’s President John Mahama, speaking at the summit, underscored the urgency of structural reforms. “Too many economies remain shackled to low-productivity sectors,” he noted, calling for Africa to mobilize domestic resources and curb dependency on volatile foreign aid. His remarks echoed widespread frustration over persistent “resource curses,” where mineral-rich nations fail to convert wealth into equitable development.

The AUC now faces pressure to overhaul institutions governing trade and investment, ensuring they align with Agenda 2063’s goals. Skeptics, however, question whether the AU can counterbalance exploitative foreign partnerships—particularly as China, the EU, and Gulf states vie for Africa’s critical minerals and arable land. Youssouf’s call for “refined engagement” with external investors has been met with cautious optimism, though details remain sparse.

A Continent at a Crossroads



Africa’s paradox—abundant resources amid stark underdevelopment—looms large. The UN reports that the continent lags furthest behind in achieving sustainable development goals, with climate change exacerbating food insecurity and migration. Meanwhile, debates over “African solutions to African problems” clash with the realities of fractured governance and corruption.

Youssouf’s ascent coincides with growing calls to redefine Africa’s global role. While the AU has historically condemned Western “neocolonialism,” analysts argue the bloc must move beyond rhetoric to forge cohesive policies on debt relief, climate financing, and UN Security Council representation.

As Youssouf assumes office, the stakes could not be higher. His ability to unite fractious member states, tackle conflicts draining billions from economies, and prioritize homegrown industrialization will determine whether the AU evolves into a catalyst for progress or remains hamstrung by inertia. For millions of Africans, the promise of Agenda 2063 hinges on leadership that delivers more than speeches—a reality Youssouf himself acknowledged in his inaugural address: “Our unity is not optional. It is the foundation of survival.”

The coming years will test whether Africa’s latest chapter under the AUC can finally turn potential into prosperity—or if the continent’s ambitions will again be deferred.