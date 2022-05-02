New auditorium for Toflokpo District of Church of Pentecost built for children

A new auditorium for the Toflokpo District of the Church of Pentecost, has been built for children of the Central District of the church in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

Resident Pastor Isaac Dickson Baidoo and Mrs Dora Baidoo built the auditorium for children, who hitherto were worshipping under a Neem tree over several years.

The edifice, which was constructed at a cost of GH¢125,000.00, was dedicated and handed over by Apostle Emmanuel Ofei Ankra-Badu, the Tema Area Head, with assistance from Evangelist Ohene-Asa Otu, the Sefwi-Juaboso Area Head and Pastor Professor Otoo Ellis, the Children’s Ministry Director of the Church.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada, Pastor Baidoo

?explained that the project was initiated by his wife who is a pupil-teacher at the Bonikope School Complex near Sege.

“It all began one Sunday morning in 2019 when my wife Mrs. Baidoo was on her way to church. As she got closer to the auditorium, she saw the children gathered under the tree, where they usually held their meetings.

“Suddenly, it began to rain heavily, so the children had to carry their benches into the main church auditorium for shelter. As she looked on at the unpleasant situation, she heard a voice telling her to do something about the situation. However, she did not respond and ignored the voice,” he said.

Pastor Baidoo added that three weeks later, the wife heard the voice again, “won’t you do what I told you about the Children’s place of worship?

Pastor Baidoo said he informed the District Executive Committee about the project, and they also promised them their unflinching support.

He said on hearing of the ambitious project, the then Area Head for Tema, Apostle Matthew Larbi Wettey now retired, offered words of encouragement to them, and performed the sod-cutting ceremony for its commencement in April 2020.

The project continued steadily but was later halted due to financial constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, just as God had assured her of His provision for the project, Mrs. Baidoo received a breakthrough.

According to Mrs. Baidoo, she felt some pain in her leg and visited the hospital for treatment but to no avail, a friend introduced her to herbal medicine that completely healed her of the ailment.

“One day, in my sleep, I had a strange dream in which my husband was encouraging me to be a sales agent for herbal medicine. So, when I woke up, I contacted the manufacturer and signed up as a sales agent,” she said.

Mrs. Baidoo said the decision served as a major turning point as it provided her additional income to push the project until its successful completion.

Pastor and Mrs. Baidoo expressed their gratitude to God for His faithfulness and for helping them to provide a suitable place of worship for the children.

They were hopeful that the edifice would help boost children’s attendance at Sunday School.

Dedicating the building, Apostle Emmanuel Ofei Ankra-Badu, the Tema Area Head of the Church thanked the Baidoo family for bearing such a great vision, which is worthy of emulation.?

He charged the leadership of the church to take diligent care of the building and engage in aggressive evangelism to win more children in the District for Christ.?

Stunned by the gesture, the Area Children’s Ministry pledged to install a flat screen television in the facility for the children to facilitate teaching and learning of the word of God.

The children expressed excitement about their new place of worship.