New Aviation Consultancy Firm Launches to Bolster Ghana’s Air Transport Sector

A new technical advisory firm, Crawley Aviation Consult (CAC), has entered Ghana’s aviation industry, aiming to address longstanding gaps in specialized support for airlines, regulators, and investors.

Founded by veteran aircraft engineer Benjamin Owusu, the Accra-based company brings three decades of operational expertise to a sector that has traditionally depended on foreign consultants.

The launch comes as Ghana’s aviation market experiences steady growth, with passenger traffic at Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3 consistently rising. Despite this expansion, local operators have faced challenges with costly reliance on international firms for critical services like regulatory compliance, aircraft audits, and certification processes. CAC positions itself as a homegrown solution offering airworthiness assessments, maintenance training, and technical audits while prioritizing knowledge transfer to Ghanaian aviation professionals.

Owusu, whose career includes senior roles in base maintenance and aviation safety management, emphasized the consultancy’s dual focus during its Adentan headquarters launch. “Our value lies not just in delivering services but in strengthening local technical capacity,” he told industry stakeholders. The firm has already engaged with Ghana Civil Aviation Authority officials and regional carriers, signaling potential to become a key partner for West Africa’s evolving air transport landscape.

The consultancy’s emergence aligns with continental efforts to implement the Single African Air Transport Market, which requires robust safety oversight systems to facilitate seamless cross-border operations. With plans to serve clients across West and Central Africa, CAC could help position Ghana as a regional hub for aviation technical expertise while reducing foreign dependency in a strategically important sector.

Aviation analysts note that successful localization of technical services may lower operational costs for domestic carriers and improve regulatory compliance efficiency. As African nations work to harmonize aviation standards under SAATM, homegrown firms like CAC could play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between international requirements and local implementation capacities. The company’s long-term impact may hinge on its ability to cultivate specialized skills among Ghanaian aviation professionals while maintaining rigorous international service standards.