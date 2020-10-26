Kisumu-based rapper Gabiro Mtu Necessary recruits his singing skills once more on yet another well written Swahili banger with his new aide Asen B on a new song ‘Kesho’ which is their third music video release of 2020 off their collaborative EP; MPITO

Mpito Coming from the Swahili word meaning ‘Transition’ sees both artists join forces to collaborate on this infectious summer EP.

The six-track Dancehall release contains every element to get the listeners reminiscing, singing, and replaying it 24/7.

“Kesho” takes the listener on a musical journey with African flavored beats, drifty uplifting rhythms, and infectious energy. The vocals and instrumentation work seamlessly together in every track for a must-listen record. The story-telling lyricism paired with the feel-good vocals will have listeners relating to certain situations in their lives.

The engaging melody and beats with each track give the vocal an intimate, and euphoric feeling. Spreading good vibes automatically.

These talented artists maintain a fully charged arsenal of quality music that supports the fact that they are set to take over the music industry. Their unparalleled style and sound are profoundly manifested with “Kesho.” Make sure to add this release to your summer playlist of bangers as it will serve as your soundtrack!

Gabiro’s diversity has seen him transit from not only being a rapper but also being the best lyricist as is evident on his current releases. He portrays himself as the best export from the lakeside town of Kenya; Kisumu city where he has always made sure to be top of the class by being ahead of at least all trends and lifestyles pertaining to music.

He is steadily building a reputation for Kisumu’s best lyricist, and but also shares his personal struggles through his art. From working as a matatu tout to battling drug abuse, Gabiro’s ability to tell stories separates him from rap music ‘status quo’.

The rising star has been enjoying a boost in popularity in recent past after his Facebook and Instagram verification that saw his social media numbers rise in thousands. He has since gotten brand endorsements and partnerships that has seen his brand be the most sought after not only in Kisumu, Kenya but also in the neighboring cities.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a difficult and stressful topic, but both artists manage to concentrate on the positive things and are looking ahead. Dropping the EP at the perfect time.