New Bank of Ghana Governor Pledges Economic Overhaul Amid Inflation and Debt Challenges

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, sworn in as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on February 25, 2025, unveiled a bold roadmap to stabilize the nation’s economy, targeting persistent inflation, fiscal deficits, and exchange rate volatility.

In his inaugural address, the central bank chief emphasized the urgency of “decisive leadership” to steer Ghana through its ongoing economic recalibration, stressing that transparency and innovation would underpin his reforms.

Ghana’s inflation rate, which closed 2024 at 23.8%—surpassing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) target ceiling by 1.8 percentage points—remains stubbornly high, dipping only marginally to 23.5% in January 2025. Dr. Asiama attributed this trend to “unresolved structural vulnerabilities” and global pressures, vowing to prioritize monetary policy reforms to curb price instability. His strategy includes phasing out differentiated cash reserve requirements, a tool critics argue distorted liquidity management, and replacing it with open market operations aimed at tighter control over money supply. “Our policies will be clear, predictable, and responsive to emerging threats,” he asserted, signaling a shift toward data-driven decision-making powered by artificial intelligence and advanced analytics.

Exchange rate stability emerged as a cornerstone of Dr. Asiama’s agenda, with plans to rein in speculation and volatility through legislative and strategic measures. A new foreign exchange law, replacing the 2006 Foreign Exchange Act, will modernize regulations to align with current economic realities. The BoG also aims to deepen integration with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), allowing Ghanaian businesses to conduct cross-border trade in local currencies—a move analysts say could reduce dollar dependency and ease pressure on the cedi. “The days of currency speculation and exchange rate instability must come to an end,” Dr. Asiama declared, pledging to foster a “well-functioning” forex market to support trade and investment.

To shore up Ghana’s foreign reserves, the Governor announced reforms to the Domestic Gold Purchase Program, emphasizing optimized resource mobilization. Gold, a critical export, is expected to play a heightened role in stabilizing reserves amid global commodity fluctuations. Meanwhile, the banking sector faces renewed scrutiny, with Dr. Asiama pledging to address legacy issues like soaring non-performing loans and lax risk management practices—a lingering fallout from the 2017–2019 financial sector cleanup.

Economists have cautiously welcomed the agenda but stress implementation as the true test. “The Governor’s focus on transparency and tech-driven policy is laudable, but Ghana’s challenges are deeply entrenched,” noted Accra-based financial analyst Kwame Mensah. “Restoring fiscal discipline requires coordination with the government, not just central bank action.”

As Dr. Asiama steps into his role, the stakes are high. With public debt hovering near 85% of GDP and inflation eroding purchasing power, his ability to translate rhetoric into results will shape Ghana’s economic trajectory for years to come. For now, markets await tangible signs of the “proactive leadership” he promises—a demand as urgent as the challenges he inherits.