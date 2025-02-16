New Black Queens Coach Begins Scouting Mission Amidst FA Cup Upset

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren wasted no time diving into his role, making a swift appearance at Saturday’s Women’s FA Cup clash between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Rootz Sistaz.

The match, held at Senchi Methodist Astro Turf, ended in a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory for underdogs Rootz Sistaz—a result that stunned spectators but offered the Swedish tactician his first live glimpse of local talent.

Just a day after his official unveiling, where Bjorkegren admitted he had yet to witness Ghana’s domestic women’s football scene firsthand, the coach was seen intently scribbling notes during the fiery encounter. His presence underscored a commitment to rebuilding the national team through grassroots scouting, a strategy he hinted at during Friday’s introductory press conference.

“From what I’ve seen in younger teams like the U17s, there are so many great players,” Bjorkegren had remarked, emphasizing the need for patience with emerging talents. “They might not be ready today, but in a few years, they’ll be exceptional—if they keep working hard and seizing opportunities.” His focus on youth integration aligns with Ghana’s broader ambitions to revive its women’s football program after a seven-year absence from the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens’ upcoming friendly against Morocco in Casablanca on February 21 marks a critical step in their WAFCON preparations. With the tournament looming this summer, Bjorkegren’s early scouting efforts signal a proactive approach to identifying players capable of blending immediate competitiveness with long-term growth.

Saturday’s FA Cup upset, while a setback for top-tier side Ampem Darkoa, may have inadvertently highlighted the depth of talent in lower divisions—a factor the coach seems keen to exploit. As Bjorkegren navigates his nascent tenure, his ability to balance experienced squad members with promising youngsters could define Ghana’s resurgence on the continental stage.

For now, his notebook remains a symbol of hope: a promise that the Black Queens’ revival begins not just on the training pitch, but in the crowded stands and dusty local fields where Ghana’s next generation of stars awaits discovery.