New Book to Improve Diaspora Investment in Ghana

Author, speaker, multi talented personality and entrepreneur, Ludwig Nii Jr has released his book that seeks to improve knowledge of the fundamentals in Ghana to aid the diaspora to invest more in Ghana. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was $3.3 billion dollars of FDI to Ghana.

This figure can easily be higher according to Ludwig Nii Jr.

The narrative in the diaspora reflects frustrations for those seeking to invest in Ghana, this comes from the results of a survey of Ghanaians in London by Ludwig Nii Jr for his book in which 3726 people responded over a period of 17 weeks.

The biggest barrier to investing Ghana is the lack of understanding of how things are done in Ghana and the patience required to navigate a landscape which is different from the diaspora. Many people from the diaspora are guilty of applying their “Default Axis” a term coined by Ludwig Nii and explained in his book the Untangling Process, to be what the diaspora are used in their respective jurisdictions.

The ambition to improve, develop and invest in Ghana is a welcomed initiative but the process that many from the diaspora choose, without local knowledge often leads to frustrations and challenges that could have been avoided if excellent research was conducted.

Ludwig Nii Jr’s book bridges the gap in improving the understanding for the diaspora about Ghana. An understanding which builds confidence which will scale up foreign direct investment, the brain gain and better cohesion and partnerships for those seeking to invest, start a business move to Ghana.

The book also improves the understanding of the fundamentals of the diasporan for Ghanaians at home, knowledge that will help when Ghanaians want to apply for employment or business ventures with the diasporans

Untangling Process is avail able platform including LudwigNiiJr.com